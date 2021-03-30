Names in the Spotlight: Polzin takes third at state gymnastics for RGC

Polzin finished third at state gymnastics
Adelle Polzin, a member of the Racine Gymnastics Center team, finished third in the all-around in her age group last weekend at the Level 6-10 Wisconsin State Championships at Waukesha.
Polzin, competing in the Senior C age group at Level 6, scored 36.7 in the all-around. She scored 9.25 on the vault, 9.15 on the uneven bars, 9.0 on the balance beam and 9.3 on the floor exercise.
Bowlers roll honor scores
For the third time this season, Tom Larson rolled an 800 series in the Tuesday Teezer’s Veterans Appreciation League at Castle Lanes. This time, however, in addition to an 822 series (235-300-287), Larson, 37, added his 12th perfect game for his 13th 800. Also Tuesday at Castle, Michael Tiegs, 33, who has been bowling for only two years, shot his first lifetime 300 during a 715 series (223-300-192) in the Molson Coors Doubles League.
On Monday in the Royal Car Care Classic League at Castle, Nancy Jeter rolled a women’s national honor 716 series and Scott Radtke, 45, shot his 37th lifetime 300 game during a 704 series (238-166-300). Monday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Randy Clark rolled his sixth lifetime 800 series (279-270-269—810) in the Monday ABC League and Tyler Schildt rolled a 299 game in the Monday Night Majors League.
On Sunday at Castle, Miguel Rocha, 32, one of the lanes’ managers, shot his first lifetime 300 game during a 708 series (197-300-211) in the Just For Fun Couples League.
Friday at Castle, Al Zeitz Jr., 43, shot his 90th 800 series with an 805 (257-279-269) in the CastleLanes.com League.