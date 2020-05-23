Names in the Spotlight: Players receive WBCA Academic All-State honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Players receive WBCA Academic All-State honors

Four high school girls basketball players with Racine County ties have earned Academic All-State honors from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

Andrea Palmen of Prairie, Olivia Pitrof of Horlick, Katie Rohner of Waterford and Racine resident Lauren Heathcock of Shoreland Lutheran were among 16 girls and 15 boys statewide honored for their academic excellence in the 2019-2020 season.

Ford named Division III All-American

Dwayne Ford, a Case High School graduate and a junior sprinter for UW-Whitewater, was named an Indoor All-American by the U.S. Tracki and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Ford, a two-time All-American in sprint relays, earned his first honor in an individual event. He ran a career-best time of 6.90 seconds in the 60-meter dash and qualified 17th for the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships, which were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

