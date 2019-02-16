Try 1 month for 99¢

Piech rolls honor score

Dave Piech added to his resume Friday with his eighth career 800 series in the Castle.com League at Castle Lanes in Racine. Piech, 53, had games of 279, 279 and 246 for an 804 series.

