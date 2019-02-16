Piech rolls honor score
Dave Piech added to his resume Friday with his eighth career 800 series in the Castle.com League at Castle Lanes in Racine. Piech, 53, had games of 279, 279 and 246 for an 804 series.
Dave Piech added to his resume Friday with his eighth career 800 series in the Castle.com League at Castle Lanes in Racine. Piech, 53, had games of 279, 279 and 246 for an 804 series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.