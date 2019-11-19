You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Names in the Spotlight: Parkside's Hau named GLIAC player of week
0 comments

Names in the Spotlight: Parkside's Hau named GLIAC player of week

{{featured_button_text}}

Hau GLIACPlayer of Week

UW-Parkside sophomore Brandon Hau was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division Player of the Week.

Hau helped the Rangers go 2-0 last week and claim the Parkside Invitational championship. He scored 13 in an overtime comeback win over Hillsdale, and added 12 rebounds to record his first double-double of the season. He then finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in a victory over Minn.-Crookston on Saturday. Parkside hosts East-West University in a nonconference game 3 p.m. Saturday at De Simone Gymnasium in Somers.

Brandon Hau

Hau
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News