Names in the Spotlight: Parkside's Hau named GLIAC player of week

Hau GLIACPlayer of Week
UW-Parkside sophomore Brandon Hau was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division Player of the Week.
Hau helped the Rangers go 2-0 last week and claim the Parkside Invitational championship. He scored 13 in an overtime comeback win over Hillsdale, and added 12 rebounds to record his first double-double of the season. He then finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in a victory over Minn.-Crookston on Saturday. Parkside hosts East-West University in a nonconference game 3 p.m. Saturday at De Simone Gymnasium in Somers.