Parkside's Becker qualifies for Senior
Freestyle World Team Trials Challenge
Nick Becker, UW-Parkside All-America wrestler and current Rangers graduate assistant wrestling coach, has qualified for the 2019 U.S. Senior Freestyle World Team Trials Challenge in Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday, May 18.
Becker, an undefeated three-time NCAA Division II national champion for the Rangers, earned a spot at the Challenge by going 6-1 and finishing third at the Marine Corps U.S. Open in Las Vegas April 24-28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.