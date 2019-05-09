Try 3 months for $3

Parkside's Becker qualifies for Senior

Freestyle World Team Trials Challenge 

Nick Becker, UW-Parkside All-America wrestler and current Rangers graduate assistant wrestling coach, has qualified for the 2019 U.S. Senior Freestyle World Team Trials Challenge in Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday, May 18.

Becker, an undefeated three-time NCAA Division II national champion for the Rangers, earned a spot at the Challenge by going 6-1 and finishing third at the Marine Corps U.S. Open in Las Vegas April 24-28.

