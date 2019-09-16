Park High School graduate and UW-Platteville goalkeeper Nate Miller was named Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's soccer player of the week.
Miller, a senior, had 18 saves with a save percentage of .818 in the Pioneers' first four games.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
He recorded a shutout against Fontbonne on Sept. 1, and made six saves in Platteville's 1-1 double overtime draw against Milwaukee School of Engineering in the season opener.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.