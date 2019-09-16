{{featured_button_text}}

Park High School graduate and UW-Platteville goalkeeper Nate Miller was named Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's soccer player of the week.

Miller, a senior, had 18 saves with a save percentage of .818 in the Pioneers' first four games.

He recorded a shutout against Fontbonne on Sept. 1, and made six saves in Platteville's 1-1 double overtime draw against Milwaukee School of Engineering in the season opener.

