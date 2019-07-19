Names in the Spotlight Names in the Spotlight: Oliva rolls 299 game 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Oliva rolls 299 game Tony Oliva rolled a 299 game Tuesday during the Tuesday Storm League at Castle Lanes. He finished with a 677 series. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Local Bowling Tony Oliva Honor Score Game Name Lane Spotlight Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Racine could become first Wisconsin city with a Zero Waste Initiative Man dead after Caledonia motorcycle crash; two severely injured in separate accident Racine Bed, Bath and Beyond closing National Guard to "inactivate" battalion, will affect Oak Creek, Kenosha, Burlington Kansasville man who died in Oak Creek Amazon site accident was father-to-be View All Promotions promotion spotlight Test your lawn care IQ promotion Special coverage: Evicted in Racine Tell us what you think Should some of Downtown Racine's one-way streets be changed to two-way? You voted: Yes No Uncertain Vote View Results Back Print Ads Ad Vault TV FILL PAGE 16 Jul 14, 2019 Ad Vault 099: DISPLAY CO BRD Minutes 7-9-19 for 7 Jul 18, 2019 Racine Co Board Proceedings 730 Wisconsin Av, Racine, WI 53403 262-636-3571 Ad Vault DIGNITY MEMORIAL Jul 14, 2019 Ad Vault GREASE/SEASON TICKETS Jul 18, 2019 Racine Theatre Guild BOX OFFICE 2519 Northwestern Av, Racine, WI 53404 262-633-4218 Website Ad Vault TV Book 2x2 FP Filler Jul 14, 2019 Ad Vault TV Book Pickup Jul 16, 2019 Meadowmere-southport 8351 SHERIDAN RD., KENOSHA, WI 53143 262-948-1126 Ad Vault THE SENTINALS Jul 18, 2019 Porcaro Mitsubshi 6107 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 262-886-1400 Website Ad Vault TV BOOK - SELF REFER Jul 14, 2019 MH Imaging 6800 Washington Ave Ste B, Racine, WI 53406 262-842-1400 Ad Vault June/July Ad Updated Jul 17, 2019 Ad Vault Rotary Softball 2019 - Weekend Special F Jul 14, 2019 Print ads Dickow-Cyzak RACINE CO BOARD PROCEEDINGS - Ad from 2019-07-18 THURSDAY BINGO TV Book Pickup Bulletin
