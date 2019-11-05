Miller wins Punt-Pass-Kick State Championship
Sofia Miller of Racine placed first in the 8-year old division of the Knights of Columbus Punt, Pass, Kick State Championship competition on Oct. 26 at Regis High School in Eau Claire.
Miller, who attends St. Joseph's School, defeated seven other contestants in the competition who had placed first or second in five regional contests around the state. Miller had won both the local Council 697 contest at Haban Park on Sept. 26 and the Milwaukee Archdiocesan Regional contest at St. Catherine's High School on Oct. 12. She received a first place trophy, gold medal and a Certificate of Merit.
Other Racine student-athletes who competed in Eau Claire included: Ada Santarelli (8, Union Grove Elementary), Emma Santarelli (10, Union Grove Elementary), Gavin and Dillon Danielson (10, Red Apple School) and Clara Miller (10, St. Joseph's School).
Bowlers roll honor scores
John E. Peterson II rolled an honor score on Monday in the Castle Keeglers league at Castle Lanes. Peterson II, 50, rolled a 300 and finished with games of 190 and 245 for a 735 series. It was his seventh lifetime 300.
Katie Zwiefelhofer rolled a women’s national honor series on Monday in the Royal Car Care Classic league at Castle Lanes. Zwiefelhofer rolled a 727 series.
