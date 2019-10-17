{{featured_button_text}}

Miller sets shutout record

UW-Platteville senior goalkeeper and Park High School graduate Nathan Miller set a team record with his 21st career shutout on Tuesday, beating St. Norbert College 3-0 at Platteville.

Miller, a 2016 Park graduate, passed Kris Bosshart's mark of 20 set between 2006 and 2009. Miller recorded five saves for the Pioneers (6-6-2).

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Dyess rolls 53rd 300 game

Tyronn Dyess rolled his 53rd lifetime 300 game and finished with his 50th 800 series on Wednesday during the Castle Courtsmen league at Castle Lanes. Dyess, 41, finished with a 816 series after rolling a 268, 300 and 248.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments