Miller sets shutout record
UW-Platteville senior goalkeeper and Park High School graduate Nathan Miller set a team record with his 21st career shutout on Tuesday, beating St. Norbert College 3-0 at Platteville.
Miller, a 2016 Park graduate, passed Kris Bosshart's mark of 20 set between 2006 and 2009. Miller recorded five saves for the Pioneers (6-6-2).
Dyess rolls 53rd 300 game
Tyronn Dyess rolled his 53rd lifetime 300 game and finished with his 50th 800 series on Wednesday during the Castle Courtsmen league at Castle Lanes. Dyess, 41, finished with a 816 series after rolling a 268, 300 and 248.
