Names in the Spotlight: Miller 2nd team All-Region goalkeeper for UW-Platteville

Miller earns 2nd team All-Region honors

Miller started 17 of 18 matches this season, posted five shutouts, recorded 80 saves, allowed 1.13 goals per game and had a save percentage of .800. He will leave UW-Platteville as the all-time leader in career shutouts with 22.

“Nate has provided the program with stability in the net,” Pioneers head coach Sam Koening said. “He has made massive saves over the years and has put the program first in his heart. He has worked tirelessly over his four-year career to leave the program better than he found it.”