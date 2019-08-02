{{featured_button_text}}

Michalowski, Beauchamp roll honor scores

Nathan Michalowski and Jeff Beauchamp each rolled honor scores Wednesday in the Storm Wednesday Doubles League at Castle Lanes.

Michalowski, 41, had games of 300-279-236 for an 815 series and Beauchamp, 45 had games of 247-300-202 for a 749 series.

