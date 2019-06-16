{{featured_button_text}}

Metro Classic All-Conference girls soccer team announced

Several Racine County soccer players took home first- and second-team honors in the Metro Classic Conference this season.

St. Catherine's senior forward Sadie Gilbert was named player of the year and a first-team forward. Also for the Angels, Molly O'Regan, Shannon Stulo, and Shea Coca earned spots on the second team.

For Prairie, senior midfielder Cate Patterson was named offensive player of the year and she earned a place on first team. Laney Peterson, who was named defensive player of the year, and Kate McPhee were also named to first team. Andrea Palmen and Libby Antonneau earned second-team honors.

The Hawks won the Metro Classic Conference title and the WIAA Division 4 state championship.

Racine Kiwanis splits doubleheader, earn first win

The Kiwanis earned their first win of the season Sunday, splitting a Land O'Lakes League doubleheader with the Rome Raiders at Rome Park.

Racine (1-4, 1-3 LOL) won the first game 6-1 and lost the second 6-5.

In game one, Alex Spang went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Nick Alfini pitched six innings, allowed five hits and struck out five.

In the second game, Vinny Rotunno pitched six innings, allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out two in the loss. KJ Banse went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.

Busey leads after first round

at State Match Play tournament

Sunday was a good day for St. Catherine's High School graduate and Santa Clara University women's golf standout Sarah Busey.

Busey carded a 4-over par 76 to take the lead after the first round of the WWSGA's State Match Play Championships at Whispering Springs Golf Course in Fond Du Lac.

Mequon's Isabelle Maleki (77) trails Busey, who won the tournament last season, by a stroke.

Busey tees off at 7:30 a.m. Monday. The three-round tournament concludes on Tuesday.

