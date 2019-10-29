{{featured_button_text}}

Mertins to join UW-Whitewater

Caitlin Mertins, a native of Racine and graduate of Park High School, will compete for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater bowling team during the 2019-20 season.

Mertins, a sophomore at UW-Whitewater, is majoring in elementary education. The Warhawks are looking to punch their ticket to the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2015 and are one of six members of the Central Intercollegiate Bowling Conference, which will hold its inaugural season and first championship tournament this winter.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Bowlers roll honor scores

Shane and Colette McNally each rolled a women’s national honor series in the Miller Monday Night Classic league at River City Lanes in Waterford. Shane finished with a 732 series. She had a high game of 265. Colette finished with a 701 series. She had a high game of 247.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments