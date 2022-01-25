Names in the Spotlight: McNally rolls for honor score

McNally rolls for honor score
Colette McNally bowled a national honor series of 714 on Monday, Jan. 10 at River City Lanes in Waterford. McNally, competing in the Miller Monday Night Classic league, rolled a high game of 266 in her 714 series.
Colette McNally bowled a national honor series of 714 on Monday, Jan. 10 at River City Lanes in Waterford. McNally, competing in the Miller Monday Night Classic league, rolled a high game of 266 in her 714 series.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
In the aftermath of the Packers’ season-ending 13-10 loss to the 49ers at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers found himself contemplating things he didn’t think he’d have to consider quite so soon.
Led by senior Darrien Long's season-high 26 point performance, the Horlick High School boys basketball team won 84-72 against The Prairie School on Saturday. It is the first win for the Rebels over the Hawks since 2007.
RACINE — When The Prairie School girls basketball team played without freshman sensation Jasonya “JJ” Barnes Tuesday night, Meg Decker effortl…
Northwestern officials removed a Badgers fan from Welsh-Ryan Arena after he made racist and vulgar gestures during the game.
The star who likely will be named the NFL’s MVP for the second consecutive season and fourth time in his career was closer to mediocre on a night the Packers needed him to be excellent.
Aaron Rodgers returning would likely mean a contract extension that ties him to the Packers for years.
Davante Adams and De’Vondre Campbell are among the team's 14 unrestricted free agents.
BURLINGTON — On a night when two schools bonded in support on an ill student and when two local legends were honored, it was only appropriate …
Evan Danowski and Hunter Rudzinski continued their dominance for Waterford High School wrestling on Saturday. The duo swept their brackets with a combined seven pins at the Terry Kramer Open at Fort Atkinson High School.
Burlington and Waterford High School wrestling entered Thursday night's dual meet with unbeaten records in the Southern Lakes Conference. With wins from Dane Loppnow, Austin Reeseman and Zeke Tiedt — the Demons remain perfect in conference.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.