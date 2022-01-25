 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names in the Spotlight

Names in the Spotlight: McNally rolls for honor score

  • 0

McNally rolls for honor score

Colette McNally bowled a national honor series of 714 on Monday, Jan. 10 at River City Lanes in Waterford. McNally, competing in the Miller Monday Night Classic league, rolled a high game of 266 in her 714 series.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl LVI is almost here! A look back at some of the most popular ads of all time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News