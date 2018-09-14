Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Lufkin gets her first 'sanctioned' 300 game

Courtney Lufkin, of Muskego, rolled her second-ever 300 game, although it was her first 300 in a "sanctioned" game.

She achieved the feat during her second game in the Thursday Night Ladies league at River City Lanes.

In the same league, Jessica Storm had a 280 game, but still rolled an honor score, finishing with a 744. Lufkin had the second-highest series in the league with a 669.

Ryan Zager also had an honor score, bowling an 809 in the Castle Wednesday Niters league.

