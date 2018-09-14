Lufkin gets her first 'sanctioned' 300 game
Courtney Lufkin, of Muskego, rolled her second-ever 300 game, although it was her first 300 in a "sanctioned" game.
She achieved the feat during her second game in the Thursday Night Ladies league at River City Lanes.
In the same league, Jessica Storm had a 280 game, but still rolled an honor score, finishing with a 744. Lufkin had the second-highest series in the league with a 669.
Ryan Zager also had an honor score, bowling an 809 in the Castle Wednesday Niters league.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.