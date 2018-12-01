Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowlers roll honor scores

Marcus Ludwig of the Towne & Country Friday Night Industrial League, bowled his fourth career 300. He had games of 204, 160 and 300 for a 664 series.

Sam Kelly, bowling in The Lanes Early Eights League, rolled a women's national honor series of 721. She had a high game of 279.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments