Bowlers roll honor scores
Marcus Ludwig of the Towne & Country Friday Night Industrial League, bowled his fourth career 300. He had games of 204, 160 and 300 for a 664 series.
Sam Kelly, bowling in The Lanes Early Eights League, rolled a women's national honor series of 721. She had a high game of 279.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.