Local UW-Whitewater athletes honored
Case High School graduates Dwayne Ford and Tyreik Thomas earned All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors for the UW-Whitewater men’s track and field teams at last weekend’s WIAC Outdoor Championships at UW-Platteville.
Ford was honored in two events. In the 100 meters, Ford ran a personal-best time of 10.67 to finish second by just 0.07 seconds, and he joined Thomas and two others to finish third in the 4x100 relay in 41.39 seconds, a national top-10 time in NCAA Division III. Ford and Thomas helped the Warhawk men finish fourth.
• Union Grove graduate Allie Miller, a sophomore, is a member of the UW-Whitewater women’s tennis team, which qualified for its 12th straight NCAA Division III national tournament by winning the WIAC Team Tournament on April 27.
The Warhawks, ranked 36th in Division III, are hosting the first three rounds of the Division III Championships Friday through Sunday. They face St. Scholastica (Minn.) in the first round Friday.
Exner rolls honor score
Gary Exner Jr. rolled an 816 series Monday on the final night of play in the Miller Monday Night Classic League at River City Lanes in Waterford.
