Lipari one pin short of city record
Brandon Lipari was on top of his game in the Knights of Castle League Thursday night at Castle Lanes.
In fact, he nearly bowled his way into the Racine USBC record books.
Lipari rolled a 278, 300, 299, which was good for an 877 series, one pin short of the city record set by John Schroeder Sr. in March of 2012. The 877 marked Lipari's first career 800 series and his second-frame 300 was his third ever.
"I knew I had it going in the middle of the second game," Lipari said. "I didn't have to make many adjustments and all of my shots felt smooth.
Lipari added that he felt honored to be one pin away from Schroeder's record.
"It's a great achievement," Lipari said. "But the greatest feeling was being able to roll that series in front of my dad who also bowls with me."
In addition to Lipari's near-record breaking performance, Ethan Witterholt and Nate Haug of the T&C Thursday Gooseberries Classic League each rolled a 300 in game two of their respective series.
That was Witterholt's second 300 of the season and third of his career, while Haug rolled his first of the season and fourth of his career.
Jeff Coates rolled an honor score (299) in the Castle Family and Friends League. He finished with a 708 series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.