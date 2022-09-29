Names in the Spotlight: Leonard stellar on the lanes in Burlington

Leonard stellar on the lanes in Burlington

He may be only a teenager, but Joseph Leonard bowled well beyond his years at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington.

The 16-year-old Leonard put himself not only at Towne & Country record book, but in the state record book as well with an 867 series he had in the Saturday Youth Majors League on Sept. 24.

Leonard, whose previous high series was an 806 he shot just seven months ago (Feb. 26), had games of 299-300-268. The first game matched his lifetime best, which he shot in the 806, then he followed that with his first sanctioned 300.

The series ties Leonard for the state youth series record with Chris Fictum of Green Bay, who had his 867 in 2005.

The 867 also is a house record for youth bowlers and is second all-time overall at Towne & Country, behind only the 879 rolled by Burlington legend-in-the-making Cotie Holbek on Feb. 6, 2021. Leonard’s series is three pins better than the previous house record of 864 shot by Nate Michalowski in April 2012.

• Several other honor scores were rolled between Sept. 22 and 26.

SEPT. 22: At Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Brian Brickner rolled a 299 game during a 738 series in the Union Grove Men’s Commercial League. At The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant, Michael Hohnl had a 298 game during a 770 series in the Trestleboard League.

SEPT. 23: At River City Lanes in Waterford, Zach Torosian rolled a 300 game during a 759 series in the Friday Night Mixed League. At The Lanes on 20, Scott Peterson led off a 602 series with a 299 game in the Angry Brothers Points League.

SEPT. 26: At Castle Lanes in Racine, Stephanie Schwartz rolled her second women’s national honor series in five days and her third in a 12-day span with a 737 (258 high game) in the Monday Molson Coors League. She had her other 700 series in the Castle Wednesday Niters League (729 on Sept. 21, 732 on Sept. 14).