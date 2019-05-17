Try 3 months for $3

Leipold earns CCIW Tournament honor

Carthage College senior men’s tennis player Fordy Leipold, a graduate of The Prairie School, has been named the co-MVP of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Men’s Tennis Championships, held May 2-4.

Leipold, who shared the award with Jack Morkin of Augustana, went 2-0 at No. 6 singles for the Redmen during the tournament after playing doubles most of the regular season. Leipold helped Carthage finish in third place in the nine-team tournament.

Hirth rolls 300 game

Tyler Hirth opened the Wednesday Summer Storm League with a 300 game Wednesday at Castle Lanes. Hirth finished with a 742 series.

