Kenyon rolls 300 game
Mike Kenyon Sr. fell just short of a national honor series Wednesday, but still rolled his 27th lifetime 300 game in the Wednesday Niters League at Castle Lanes.
Kenyon, 57, opened his 796 series with the 300, then followed with games of 240 and 256.
Prpa, Adams earn college athletic honors
UW-Parkside redshirt junior forward, Leki Prpa, a Wind Lake resident who attended Muskego High School, was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and headed the All-GLIAC men’s soccer first team.
In women’s volleyball, Horlick graduate Ellie Adams, a sophomore setter for UW-Stevens Point, earned honorable mention on the All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) team.
