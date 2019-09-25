{{featured_button_text}}

Kail rolls 299 game

David Kail rolled a 299 game Tuesday during the Tuesday Nite Mixed League at Towne & Country Lanes. He followed his 299 with games of 210 and 228 for a 737 series.

