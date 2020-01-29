Names in the Spotlight: K of C free throw shooters advance; Bowlers roll honor scores

K of C free throw shooters advance

Six boys and six girls advanced to Archdiocesan level in the Knights of Columbus Free Throw competition from the District contest hosted by Racine Council 697 Saturday at St. Catherine’s High School.

Boys winners were Benny Bernal (age 9), 14 of 25; Caden Tajnai (age 10), 20 of 25; Colton Tajnai (age 11), 20 of 25; Kellan Zamecnik (age 12), 19 of 25; Carsen Naidl (age 13), 18 of 25; and Elijah Schneidewind (age 14), 9 of 25.

Girls winners were Sofia Miller (age 9), 14 of 25; Faith Van Swol (age 10), 12 of 25; Clara Miller (age 11), 10 of 25; Meg Decker (age 12), 23 of 25; Shritha Reddy (age 13), 15 of 25; and Marissa Espinoza (age 14), 9 of 25.

The Archdiocesan competition is March 14 at Mary Queen of Saints Academy in West Allis.

Bowlers roll honor scores

Al Wallat, a member of the Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame, rolled his 17th lifetime 300 game and second of the season Tuesday in the Teezers Veterans Appreciation League at Castle Lanes. Wallat, 67, had games of 204-300-191 for a 695 series.