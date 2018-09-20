Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Johnson wins international powerlifting title

Noah Johnson, who graduated from Horlick High School in June and is attending UW-Parkside, added his third powerlifting title of the year Sept. 5 by winning the Sub-Junior/Junior World Equipped Powerlifting Championships at Potchestroom, South Africa.

Competing in the international meet for the first time, was in the 83-kilogram (182 pounds) weight class in the Sub-Junior Division.

Johnson had a squat of 287.5 kg (632.5 pounds), a bench press of 150 kg (330 pounds) and a deadlift of 282.5 kg (621 pounds) for a total of 720 kg (1,584 pounds).

He easily won the competition, finishing 70 kg ahead of runner-up Hnatiuk Andrii of Ukraine (650 kg), and Johnson helped the U.S. team finish second behind Russia.

In March, Johnson titles in the same weight class in the state meet at Mauston March 10-11 and in the national meet at Appleton March 22-25.

At state, Johnson set a state record with a deadlift of 292.5 kg (643.5 pounds) and totaled 715 kg (1,573 pounds), and at nationals, he set a state record with a total lift of 737.5 kg (1,622.5 pounds).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments