Jerdee rolls first perfect game
It took a few decades, but Kai Jerdee rolled his first lifetime 300 game Thursday in the Union Grove Men's Commercial League at Old Settler's Bowling Center in Union Grove. Jerdee, 69, shot games of 214 and 169 before getting his perfect game, finishing with a 703 series.
