Horlick's Fletcher Most Valuable Coach finalist
Horlick High School football coach Brian Fletcher has been named one of the 15 finalists in U.S. Cellular's Most Valuable Coaches program.
Fletcher will be awarded $5,000 for the school at a pep rally at 2 p.m. Friday at Horlick, 2119 Rapids Dr.
Fletcher, and the other 14 finalists, three of whom are from Wisconsin, will also have short videos created and posted with their stories on TheMostValuableCoach.com.
The winning coach will receive a donation of $50,000 for his or her school and also get a Samsung tech prize package worth $30,000. The second- and third-place vote getters will receive $20,000 and $10,000, respectively.
Voting for the finalists is underway at TheMostValuableCoach.com and will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 13. The winning coaches will be announced Nov. 20.
