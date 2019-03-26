Holbek takes USBC Open doubles lead
Time will tell, but it’s quite possible Cotie Holbek of Burlington could pull off a rare feat.
Holbek, who shot 802 to win the Regular singles title at last year’s USBC Open Championships, has a chance to win a second straight Eagle after he and doubles partner Steve Fisher of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., combined Monday for a 1,478 total and the lead in Regular doubles at the Open Championships in Las Vegas, Nev.
Holbek, 25, had games of 266, 234 and 276 for a 776 series, while Fisher, 33, shot 219, 270 and 213 for a 702. The duo’s total was 128 pins better than that of previous leaders Justin O’Hara and Brad Smyth of Michigan, who shot 1,350 just 24 hours before Holbek and Fisher.
Holbek added 647 in singles and 559 in team event for an all-events total of 1,982, ninth in Regular all-events. Holbek’s Towne & Country Lanes team, which also feature Jerry Riemer of Burlington, Rob Milbrath of Hartland, Dave Gajewski of Oak Creek and Anthony Buss of Austin, Texas, is eighth at 2,994.
The record score for Regular doubles is 1,566 by Stephen Padilla and Brenda Padilla (Edwards) of Mansfield, Texas in 2009.
The last bowler to win any Eagle in back-to-back years was Anthony LaCaze of Hoffman Estates, Ill., who was a team all-events winner in 2013 and 2015 and a Regular team event winner in 2014. No bowler in 116 years has won back-to-back Regular singles titles.
Bowlers roll honor scores
Seth Sanchez picked a good time for his first lifetime 300 game Monday, capping a 793 series with the perfect game in the Sooners League at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant. Sanchez, who averages 201, had games of 214 and 279 before his 300, giving him the high series of the night in the league by 130 pins. His series was also 190 pins over his average.
In the Castle Classic League at Castle Lanes in Racine, Greg Governatori, 47 and David Schwartz, 24, each shot a 300 game. Governatori’s fourth lifetime 300 came in the middle of a 751 series (225-300-226) and Schwartz’s seventh 300 led off a 738 series (300-189-249).
