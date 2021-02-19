Names in the Spotlight: Holbek scorches lanes in Burlington

Holbek scorches lanes in Burlington
Cotie Holbek of Burlington had a streak to remember at the beginning of February, rolling four 300 games, a 299 and four 800 series over a span of a week.
His run started Wednesday, Feb. 3 with a 300 game during a 741 series in the Tri-B Bowlers League, then the real fun started three days later.
Competing in the Mixed Doubles Tournament at Towne & Country Lanes on Saturday, Feb. 6, he had the best day of his career, starting by shooting 300-279-300 in his first three games of qualifying for an 879 series. That broke the house record of 864 set by Nate Michalowski in April 2012.
Holbek added a 236 for his highest four-game block (1,115), then added games of 286, 220 and 248 in match play for a career-high seven-game total of 1,869. To cap his Saturday, he shot an 805 (269-258-278) later that night in the Rockin’ Rollers League.
Feb. 8, the run continued as he shot an 846 (268-300-278) in the Monday Night Majors League. After a day off, Holbek came back Feb. 10 with an 845 (258-299-288) in the Tri-B Bowlers League.
The run brought his total of 800 series to 68 and his perfect game total to 108.
• There were a bunch of other honor scores rolled between Feb. 1 and Feb. 10:
Feb. 1: Dan Steimle had an 826 series (298 game) in the King of the Hill League at The Lanes on 20; Nancy Jeter shot a 728 series and Katie Zwiefelhofer shot a 710 in the Royal Car Care Classic League at Castle Lanes.
Feb. 3: Steven Gerth rolled an 813 series (300 game), Tim Burd had a 300 game and Kimberly Enright had a 707 series (258 game) in the Tri-B Bowlers League.
Feb. 4: Sommerlee Vasey shot a 701 series (279 game) in the Castle Strikettes League.
Feb. 5: Al Zeitz Jr. rolled a 300 game (127th lifetime) during a 774 series (207-300-267) in the CastleLanes.com League.
Feb. 8: Nancy Jeter rolled a 700 series (259-225-232—716) for the second straight week in the Royal Car Care Classic League; Steven Gerth rolled his second 800 in a week (268-266-269—803) in the Towne & Country Monday Night Majors League; Jessica Storm rolled a 717 series (263 game) in the Miller Monday Night Classic League at River City Lanes in Waterford.
Feb. 9: David Eggert rolled a 300 game during a 769 series (231-238-300) in the Molson Coors Doubles League and James Ruffalo rolled a 298 game (707 series) in the Keglers League, both at Castle.
Feb. 10: Steve Doebereiner rolled his first lifetime 800 series (279-278-245—802) in the Wednesday Niters League at Castle.
Lyszscenski-Ray/LeHoullier win T&C Mixed Doubles
Holbek and his fiancée, Taylor Melahn, were the top seeds after match play in the Towne & Country Mixed Doubles Tournament Feb. 6, but were upset by the second-seeded team of Nancy Lyszscenski-Ray and Brian LeHoullier in the stepladder finals of the tournament.
In the first match of the stepladder, third-seeded Ashley Pobloski and Kyle Zagar beat fourth-seeded Morgan Brooks and Matt Hibbard 422-373, then Lyszscenski-Ray/LeHoullier beat Pobloski/Zagar 463-462.
In the title match, Lyszscenski-Ray/LeHoullier beat Holbek/Melahn 492-430.
