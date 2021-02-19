Names in the Spotlight: Holbek scorches lanes in Burlington SAT or SUN

Holbek scorches lanes in Burlington

Cotie Holbek of Burlington had a streak to remember at the beginning of February, rolling four 300 games, a 299 and four 800 series over a span of a week.

His run started Wednesday, Feb. 3 with a 300 game during a 741 series in the Tri-B Bowlers League, then the real fun started three days later.

Competing in the Mixed Doubles Tournament at Towne & Country Lanes on Saturday, Feb. 6, he had the best day of his career, starting by shooting 300-279-300 in his first three games of qualifying for an 879 series. That broke the house record of 864 set by Nate Michalowski in April 2012.

Holbek added a 236 for his highest four-game block (1,115), then added games of 286, 220 and 248 in match play for a career-high seven-game total of 1,869. To cap his Saturday, he shot an 805 (269-258-278) later that night in the Rockin’ Rollers League.

Feb. 8, the run continued as he shot an 846 (268-300-278) in the Monday Night Majors League. After a day off, Holbek came back Feb. 10 with an 845 (258-299-288) in the Tri-B Bowlers League.

The run brought his total of 800 series to 68 and his perfect game total to 108.