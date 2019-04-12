Try 3 months for $3

Holbek rolls 803 series

Burlington's Cotie Holbek, last year's USBC Open Championships singles champion who leads doubles with partner Steve Fisher at this year's Open, shot an 803 series in the Gooseberries Scratch Classic League Thursday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington. His 41st 800 series came on games of 266, 279 and 258.

