Names in the Spotlight: Holbek reaches milestone

Holbek reaches bowling milestone

Burlington's Cotie Holbek reached a big milestone Wednesday night at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington.

Bowling in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League, Holbek rolled the 100th 300 game of his career to highlight a 760 series. It was also his fourth perfect game of the season.

• On Tuesday at Towne & Country, Jamey Caldwell had his third 300 game of the season, finishing with a 667 series in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League.

• On Thursday at Castle Lanes in Racine, Zak Eidsor rolled a 299 game to lead off a 751 series (299-236-216) in the Knights of Castle League.

Journal Times sports staff

