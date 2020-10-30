 Skip to main content
Names in the Spotlight: Holbek reaches milestone
Names in the Spotlight: Holbek reaches milestone

Cotie Holbek

Holbek

Holbek reaches bowling milestone

Burlington's Cotie Holbek reached a big milestone Wednesday night at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington.

Bowling in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League, Holbek rolled the 100th 300 game of his career to highlight a 760 series. It was also his fourth perfect game of the season.

• On Tuesday at Towne & Country, Jamey Caldwell had his third 300 game of the season, finishing with a 667 series in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League.

• On Thursday at Castle Lanes in Racine, Zak Eidsor rolled a 299 game to lead off a 751 series (299-236-216) in the Knights of Castle League.

Journal Times sports staff

