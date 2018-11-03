Try 1 month for 99¢

Hirth rolls perfect game and 800 series

Tyler Hirth had himself a night to remember on Friday at Castle Lanes in the Friday.com League.

The lefty rolled his second career 800 series and his fifth career 300 game. He led off his series with a 300, followed by a 279 and 222.

