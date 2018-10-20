Hirth rolls 300 game
Tyler Hirth had it going in the Castle Friday.com League Friday night in Mount Pleasant.
He rolled his third career 300 game in his final game. He finished with a 707 series after rolling a 214 in his first game and a 193 in his second game.
