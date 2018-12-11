Try 1 month for 99¢

Gymnasts fare well at state meet

Five Level 3 gymnasts from the Racine Gymnastics Center finished fifth or better in their respective events Dec. 1-2 at the Wisconsin State Gymnastics Meet at Waukesha West High School.

Leading the way was Madison Conlon in the 11A age group. Conlon won two events, the vault with a score of 9.4 and the balance beam with a 9.675, finished fourth on floor exercise (8.9) and took second in all-around with 36.55.

In the 10C age group, Morgan Curcio finished fourth in all-around with 36.2. She also was fourth on floor (9.15) and fifth on beam (9.3).

Gabriella Fiallo (Age 8D) was second on beam (9.05), Lily Halberstadt (Age 11B) was third on uneven bars (9.25) and Kali Diedrich (Age 10B) was fifth on floor (9.05).

Twelve gymnasts from RGC competed at state. There were 338 competitors in Level 3.

