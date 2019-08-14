Gullberg joins 10 other local players in State Open
John Gullberg of Franksville shot a 5-under-par 67 Tuesday at Morningstar Golf Club in Waukesha to finish third at the Last Chance Qualifier for the Wisconsin PGA Wisconsin State Open.
Gullberg, a pro, finished one shot behind co-champions Foy Swenson of Milwaukee ant CJ Swift of Naples, Fla., who each shot 6-under 66.
The top six finishers qualified for the State Open, which begins Monday on the Trevino and Palmer courses at Geneva National Golf Club in Lake Geneva.
Eleven players with Racine County ties — five pros and six amateurs — have qualified for the tournament. The pros are Geneva National assistant pro Charlie Brown of Sturtevant, Rivermoor head pro Andrew Troyanek of Burlington, mini-tour pro Kaylor Steger of Mount Pleasant, former Racine resident and River Club of Mequon head pro Andrew Podolak of West Bend, and Gullberg.
The amateurs are Tony Romo, Ramiro Romo and Paul Zarek of Burlington, Ricky Kuiper of Racine and Paul Koszarek and Zach Nash of Waterford.
Retail Fixtures wins fourth straight Bocce title
Retail Fixtures of Racine won the title of the Roma Lodge Summer Invitational Bocce Tournament for the fourth straight year Sunday.
The team, comprised of Chuck Christiano (team captain), Dan Zanella, Tom Garbo, Nunzie Germanotta and Jason Evitts, went unbeaten in pool play, then won their quarterfinal and semifinal matches before beating Lone Oak of Kenosha 16-0.
