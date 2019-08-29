{{featured_button_text}}

Zachary Groth rolls honor score

Zachary Groth rolled for an honor score Wednesday in the Wednesday Castle Courtsmen League at Castle Lanes. Groth, 28, had games of 300-211-194 for a 705 series. It is his seventh career 300 game.

