Names in the Spotlight: Gort rolls 300 game
Names in the Spotlight: Gort rolls 300 game

Gort rolls 300 game

Nick Gort rolled a 300 game during a 704 series in the Monday Night Majors League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington. Gort had games of 215-300-189.

