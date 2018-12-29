Try 1 month for 99¢

Gorce bowls 300 game

Sean Gorce bowled a 300 in the middle game of 680 series Friday at the Castlelanes.com League Friday night at Castle Lanes. The 27-year-old Gorce, a left-hander, opened with a 169 and closed with a 211. Gorce, who averages 203, has bowled two 300 games.

