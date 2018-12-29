Gorce bowls 300 game
Sean Gorce bowled a 300 in the middle game of 680 series Friday at the Castlelanes.com League Friday night at Castle Lanes. The 27-year-old Gorce, a left-hander, opened with a 169 and closed with a 211. Gorce, who averages 203, has bowled two 300 games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.