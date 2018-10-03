Geddes rolls 300 game
Greg Geddes skipped the 200s and went right to 300 during the Tuesday Nite Mixed League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington.
Geddes opened with games of 190 and 199, then finished with his second lifetime perfect game for a 689 series.
