Geddes rolls 300 game

Greg Geddes skipped the 200s and went right to 300 during the Tuesday Nite Mixed League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington.

Geddes opened with games of 190 and 199, then finished with his second lifetime perfect game for a 689 series.

