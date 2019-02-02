Try 1 month for 99¢

Frank bowls 300 game

Jason Frank of the Castlelanes.com League, bowled the 27th 300 game of his career Friday. The 40-year-old Frank opened with a 268 and closed with a 215 for a 783 series. Frank averages 248 in the league.

