Names in the Spotlight for March 28

Bowlers roll honor scores

Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame member Al Wallat rolled his 19th lifetime 300 game Friday morning in the Bowlers Choice League at Castle Lanes. Wallat, 68, led off his 742 series with the perfect game and added games of 164 and 278.

Wednesday and Thursday were busy at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, with four bowlers accounting for five national honor scores. In the Tri-B Bowlers League Wednesday, Jenny Wonders rolled a 784 series (279 high game) and Mark Malison had his seventh lifetime 300 game to highlight a 725 series. In the Gooseberries Classic League Thursday, Scott Hillary shot an 802 series, his first 800 series, and led it off with his fifth 300 game (300-259-243). Also, Courtney Dutton had her third 700 series, a 702 (248-218-236).