Names in the Spotlight for March 25

RGC's Mason-Terry wins state title

Sydney Mason-Terry, who competes for the Racine Gymnastics Center team, won her age-group title over the weekend at the 2021 Xcel State Championships at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.

Mason-Terry won the all-around title in the Child B age group for the RGC’s Silver team with a score of 37.15. She scored 9.12 on vault, 9.45 on uneven bars, 9.22 on balance beam and 9.35 on floor exercise.

RGC’s Madeline Vaile finished second in all-around in the Senior A age group for the Platinum team, scoring 36.45 (8.65 vault, 9.27 bars, 9.3 beam, 9.22 floor).

Taking fifth in all-around in their respective divisions were Tali Heller (Silver, Child A, 36.95) and Monica Camara (Platinum, Junior A, 35.275).

