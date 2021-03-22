Names in the Spotlight for March 24

Zwiefelhofer honored by CCIW
Not bad for a rookie.
Racine’s Katie Zwiefelhofer Monday was named the first College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin women’s bowling Coach of the Year after guiding Carthage College to second place in the conference in the first year of the program’s existence.
Zwiefelhofer, a 2010 Park graduate, earned the honor after the Firebirds reached the championship match of the CCIW Tournament, held over the weekend at Castle Lanes in Racine, where Zwiefelhofer did most of her youth and high school bowling.
Marian beat Carthage in the final.
Bowlers roll honor scores
Al Zeitz Jr. was at it again Friday, rolling a pair of honor scores to add to his continually growing total. Bowling in the CastleLanes.com League, the 43-year-old left-hander shot games of 300-276-235 for an 811 series, his 130th perfect game and 89th 800 series.
On Thursday, Lauren Fischer rolled a 714 series in the Knights of Castle League and Mickey Moe rolled a 300 game during a 725 series in the Trestleboard League at The Lanes on 20. In Burlington Thursday, the Thursday Gooseberries Classic League produced four honor scores, including a trio of 300 games. Ethan Witterholt (300-248-210—758), Steven Gerth (190-246-300—736) and Adam Gebel (300-194-235—729) were perfect and Kimberly Enright rolled a 702 (189-289-244).