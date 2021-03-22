Names in the Spotlight for March 24

Zwiefelhofer honored by CCIW

Not bad for a rookie.

Racine’s Katie Zwiefelhofer Monday was named the first College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin women’s bowling Coach of the Year after guiding Carthage College to second place in the conference in the first year of the program’s existence.

Zwiefelhofer, a 2010 Park graduate, earned the honor after the Firebirds reached the championship match of the CCIW Tournament, held over the weekend at Castle Lanes in Racine, where Zwiefelhofer did most of her youth and high school bowling.

Marian beat Carthage in the final.

