Names in the Spotlight for April 9
Names in the Spotlight for April 9

Bowlers roll honor scores

Ethan Witterholt shot a 300 game to lead off a 770 series Wednesday in the Tri-B Bowlers League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington.

Tuesday at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Amy Gonzales rolled a 720 series (211-263-246) during the Miller 64 Scratch League.

Alfredo Jackson found perfection Saturday in the D&D Couples League at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant, rolling a 300 game during a 701 series. The game was 96 pins over his average of 204.

At River City Lanes in Waterford last Friday, Eleanor Treffinger shot a 701 series (248 high game) in the Friday Night Mixed League.

