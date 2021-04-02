Names in the Spotlight for April 4

Bowlers roll honor scores

Cotie Holbek continued his honor score-filled season Thursday with an 834 series (279-276-279) in the Gooseberries Classic League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington. It was his 15th 800 of the season and 70th of his career. In the same league, Adam Gebel shot his second 300 game of the season to cap a 761 series (237-224-300).

Wednesday at Castle Lanes, Bradley Berger rolled his first lifetime 300 game to lead off a 781 series (300-258-223) in the Wednesday Niters League. Berger, 24, with a 202 average, was 175 pins over his average to earn a second USBC award.

In the Wednesday Men League at River City Lanes in Waterford, Jim Nannemann rolled an 802 series (265-259-278), the highest series, and first 800, in the league this season.

Tuesday at Towne & Country, Tristian Albrecht rolled his second 300 of the season in the middle of a 759 series (215-300-244) in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League.

