Names in the Spotlight for April 15

Bowlers roll honor scores

The 2020-2021 bowling season is winding down and Katie Zwiefelhofer is sending it out with a bang. The head coach of the Carthage College women’s bowling team and former UW-Whitewater and Park High School standout rolled her fourth lifetime 300 game and added games of 224-225 for a 749 women’s national honor series in the Molson Coors League Tuesday at Castle Lanes. Zwiefelhofer, 28, has seven 700 series this season at Castle.

In the Royal Car Care Classic League Monday at Castle, Scott Radtke, 45, doubled his pleasure with a pair of honor scores, his 19th lifetime 800 series and 39th 300 game (300-234-277—811), and Jason Frank, 42, rolled his 14th lifetime 800 series (257-279-266—802).

Monday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Jason Leasure and Rick Seidel each had a 300 game in the Monday Night Majors League, with Leasure shooting his 11th (300-227-193—720) and Seidel rolling his fourth (215-300-279—794).

Friday at Castle, Dewey Bobo rolled a 299 game during a 765 series in the CastleLanes.com League.

At Towne & Country last Thursday, Steven Gerth shot 255-300-256 for an 811 series, his third 800 and third perfect game of the season.

