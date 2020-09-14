Names in the Spotlight: Five prep golfers earn Academic All-State honors

Five prep golfers earn Academic All-State honors

Five golfers from Racine County have earned Academic All-State honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin, according to a press release from the GCAW.

The five are Luke Behrendt and Ben Winkler of Case, Traykiese Gillentine of St. Catherine’s and Nick Delimat and Giacomo Ricci of Catholic Central in Burlington.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequently cancelled spring boys golf season, coaches could nominate for GCAW academic honors all varsity golfers who had a grade-point average of 3.25 or above after the first semester of the 2019-2020 school year. It was usually limited to players who competed in 75 percent of their teams’ matches.