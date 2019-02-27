Eagles Plus One dominate on the lanes
The members of the Eagles Plus One team led the way for local junior bowlers in the Greater Racine Area USBC Youth/Joan Rennert Scholarship Tournament, which recently concluded at The Lanes on 20.
The team, comprised of Jax Calverley, Sebastian Beth, Zach Scott and McKenzie Mattice, won Division 1 handicap team event with a total of 2,670.
In addition, Calverley won two event titles, Division 1 doubles with Beth, totaling 1,410, and Division 1 singles with a total of 693. In fact, Calverley, Mattice (686) and Beth (681) went 1-2-3 in Division 1 singles.
Beth flipped the script in boys’ all-events, totaling 2,018 to beat out runner-up Calverley (1,990).
In Division 2, Sommer Lee Boedecker was a double winner, helping The Lanes #1 (Boedecker, Alaina Kruchten, Abby Lakosh, Randall Mattie Jr.) to the team title with 2,222, and winning the girls’ all-events title with 1,705, ahead of runner-up Mattice (1,682).
Other winners in Division 2 were Ethan Nurmi and Alex Wallat in doubles with 1,175, and Cameron Calverley in singles with 585.
Final results will be available soon at www.racinebowling.org under the Youth tab.
Bowlers roll honor scores
Tom Larson just missed a stepladder in rolling an 832 national honor series, his 10th lifetime 800 series, in the V.F.W. League Tuesday at Castle Lanes. Larson, 35, had games of 276, 277 and 279 to lead the league.
Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Richard Pansch and Brandon Lipari each rolled a 300 game in the Miller 64 Scratch League. Pansch finished with a 748 series and Lipari shot 738.
At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Kim Enright rolled her second national honor series of the season, a 736 (245-225-266), in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League.
Green, Smith help Warhawks to D-III tournament
Horlick High School graduate Adriana Green and St. Catherine’s graduate Sydney Smith are both members of the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team, which has earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Division III championships.
The Warhawks (18-9), who tied for second in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season standings and lost to UW-Oshkosh 69-40 in the WIAC Tournament title game Saturday, will play Washington-St. Louis at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Louis. The winner plays Greenville (Ill.) or George Fox (Ore.) in a second-round game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
