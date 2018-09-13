Dyess rolls yet another honor score
Tyronn Dyess rolled his 43rd career 800 Wednesday in a consistent fashion.
His scores in games one and three were both 279, with a 268 in game two, for a series total of 826.
The series came in the Castle Lanes Courtsmen Wednesday league.
