Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Dyess rolls 46th 300 game

Tyronn Dyess rolled a 300 game and came close to an 800 series Friday at Castle Lanes. Dyess finished with a 765 series and after rolling a 224, 300 and 241.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments